Lorde’s Instagram Post Accidentally Referencing Whitney Houston’s Death Had The Internet Up In Arms

04.05.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Lorde had a day off from her Melodrama tour today and celebrated by kicking up some real drama on social media. The shocking post was made to her Instagram and eventually deleted, but eagle-eyed followers who caught the faux pas in real time screen-capped it so we’ll never forget. It’s not so much the picture itself as it is the caption, context, and mess of mental imagery it all evokes.

Instagram

A drawn bath with soft lighting and some easy reading is pretty innocuous. Obviously, Lorde was settling in for a quiet night of self-care while listening to her favorite tunes, but that is the problem. “And iiii will always love you” is, of course, a reference to the Whitney Houston song of the same name. And Whitney Houston famously died just 6 years ago in a bathtub. Putting the quote with the picture came across as tasteless and Twitter was quick to let her know she screwed up.

After Lorde deleted the pic she posted a quick apology to her Insta story.

Around The Web

TAGSLORDEwhitney houston

The RX

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 3 days ago
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 4 days ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 7 days ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 2 weeks ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP