Lorde’s ‘Little Nerd Heart Is Full’ Thanks To Run The Jewels’ New ‘Supercut’ Remix

#Run the Jewels
02.28.18 1 week ago

Getty Image

Lorde begins her North American tour tomorrow, and she’ll be hitting the road with a stellar supporting cast: Tapped to open for her are Run The Jewels, Tove Lo, and Mitski. She’s celebrating the occasion with something pretty neat: A remix of “Supercut” by Run The Jewels that totally turns the song on its head, turning the driving pop tune into something more in line with RTJ’s ominous vibes (with an added RTJ verse as well).

Around The Web

TOPICS#Run the Jewels
TAGSLORDERUN THE JEWELSSUPERCUT

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP