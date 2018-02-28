Getty Image

Lorde begins her North American tour tomorrow, and she’ll be hitting the road with a stellar supporting cast: Tapped to open for her are Run The Jewels, Tove Lo, and Mitski. She’s celebrating the occasion with something pretty neat: A remix of “Supercut” by Run The Jewels that totally turns the song on its head, turning the driving pop tune into something more in line with RTJ’s ominous vibes (with an added RTJ verse as well).