It’s only March, and 22-year-old singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus’ sophomore LP Historian is already a record to keep in mind for year-end lists. Dacus has been making beautiful music for years, but Historian has seen her taking a large step into the limelight of more mainstream attention. As she gears up to hit the road for a victory lap tour, the momentum is already starting to pick up for Dacus. To kick things off, she stopped by the CBS studios for an appearance today on CBS This Morning.

For her performance, Dacus showcased three of Historian‘s ten songs, pulling out gorgeous renditions of “Addictions,” “Yours & Mine,” and “Pillar Of Truth,” alongside her wonderfully talented, grooving band. Despite the sterile nature of a TV studio, all of the songs take on a new life in the live setting, with distortion pedals and harmonies giving them a more intense feel than their recorded versions. Check out the performance of “Addictions” up above, and “Yours & Mine” and “Pillar Of Truth” below.

Dacus’ game-changing Historian is out now. Stream it here or pick up a physical copy from Matador Records, and be sure to check out Steven Hyden’s expansive interview with Dacus for the RX.