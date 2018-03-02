Matador/Fat Possum/Interscope

If you want indie, you got it. That’s the theme running through this week’s new music releases, which features a highly anticipated new record from rising star Lucy Dacus, as well as blossoming acts like Soccer Mommy, Superorganism, and Moaning. Meanwhile, Tory Lanez is looking to do Canadian rap proud on his second album, and in case there’s been a deficit of partying in your life, Andrew W.K. is back.

Lucy Dacus — Historian

If you believe online buzz, Lucy Dacus’ latest album has been one of the year’s most anticipated so far, and for great reason. “I Don’t Wanna Be Funny Anymore,” her previous breakout hit, hinted that maybe she’s one of the best songwriters we got, and her latest batch of tunes is helping to cement that status. “Night Shift” covers most of the emotional spectrum over its six minute run time, while she lets her rocker vibes cut loose on “Addictions.” She’s said that this album is a political one, and Dacus sounds like she’s ready to lead a revolution.