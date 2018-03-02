The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Lucy Dacus, Soccer Mommy, And More

#The Pulse
03.02.18 1 week ago

Matador/Fat Possum/Interscope

The Pulse is the Uproxx Music guide to the best new albums, mixtapes, and other music releases that matter this week.

If you want indie, you got it. That’s the theme running through this week’s new music releases, which features a highly anticipated new record from rising star Lucy Dacus, as well as blossoming acts like Soccer Mommy, Superorganism, and Moaning. Meanwhile, Tory Lanez is looking to do Canadian rap proud on his second album, and in case there’s been a deficit of partying in your life, Andrew W.K. is back.

Lucy Dacus — Historian

If you believe online buzz, Lucy Dacus’ latest album has been one of the year’s most anticipated so far, and for great reason. “I Don’t Wanna Be Funny Anymore,” her previous breakout hit, hinted that maybe she’s one of the best songwriters we got, and her latest batch of tunes is helping to cement that status. “Night Shift” covers most of the emotional spectrum over its six minute run time, while she lets her rocker vibes cut loose on “Addictions.” She’s said that this album is a political one, and Dacus sounds like she’s ready to lead a revolution.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Pulse
TAGSANDREW W.K.Lucy DacusMoaningSoccer MommySuperorganismThe PulseTory Lanez

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP