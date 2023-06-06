Jay-Z shared that he thought Ludacris’ lyrical abilities were often underrated, and indeed, the Fast X star’s impact in rap shouldn’t be swept under the rug. Quite some time has passed since the entertainer has released an album of his own, but his past releases often find their way onto the music charts thanks to clever samples by today’s rising acts.

Rapper Kali didn’t realize she was referencing Ludacris on her song, “Area Codes,” but Jack Harlow sure did when he sampled Fergie’s 2007 song “Glamorous,” which featured Ludacris. Harlow’s chart-topping single “First Class” earned him Ludacris’ respect and official co-sign. During an appearance in a new GQ video, Ludacris spoke about Harlow’s breakout track.

When asked if he was approving of the usage of the sample, the musician said, “How can I not be OK with it? I’m doing shows, and there’s a whole new generation that is identifying with the record, even if they haven’t heard my verse, simply because Jack Harlow is doing it over.”

He added, “I feel like he did it justice. It would be different if it was a poor rendition, but it’s not. Jack Harlow did it exceptionally well, and I enjoy the record.”

Watch the video above.

