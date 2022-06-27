Ludacris’ Manager Chaka Zulu Was Shot In Atlanta

Chaka Zulu, Ludacris‘ longtime manager and the president of their label Disturbing Tha Peace, is in the hospital after being wounded in a triple shooting in Buckhead, Atlanta last night, according to XXL and the local news. The shooting took place around 11:30 pm Sunday night outside a restaurant called Apt4b. A dispute escalated into gunfire as a male shooter killed one person and hit two others, including the music impresario, who underwent surgery and is expected to recover. Police are reviewing surveillance footage to identify the shooter.

Chaka Zulu, Ludacris, and Chaka’s brother Jeff Dixon founded DTP in 1998 to promote Luda’s music after he was turned down for a record deal by the major labels at the time. Eventually, spurred by the success of its marquee rapper and roster additions including Bobby V, Chingy, Lil Scrappy, Playaz Circle (which included 2 Chainz, rapping under the name Tity Boi), and Shawnna, DTP became a subsidiary of Def Jam, pumping out a string of hits throughout the 2000s, and producing the 2 Fast 2 Furious soundtrack.

In other Ludacris-related news, the self-described “worst hoarder of all” recently received an honorary degree from Georgia State, celebrating by buying himself a private jet — which he can fly himself after taking lessons during the pandemic. Maybe in the next Fast & Furious movie, his character will be due for an upgrade from a sports car to something that can really fly.