Mac Miller’s ‘K.I.D.S.’ Is Reportedly Coming To Streaming Services Later This Year

Mac Miller‘s breakout mixtape K.I.D.S. is reportedly coming to streaming services later this year, according to Complex. The news comes via an announcement from Rostrum Records founder Benjy Grinberg.

“On this 9th anniversary of the first tape that Mac and Rostrum put out together, I’m excited to announce that K.I.D.S. will be available on all streaming services later this year!” Grinberg captioned a post on Instagram. “After Macadelic came out, Mac asked if we could clear this one next. It has been challenging but we are getting through it. We miss Mac every day and we see our job as making sure his music lives on. We love you, Mac.”

Grinberg didn’t include an official date for the streaming release, but “later this year” has been a long time coming. K.I.D.S. (an acronym for “Kickin’ Incredibly Dope Sh*t) is Miller’s fourth mixtape, and a fan favorite.

The K.I.D.S. news is the latest example of a recent trend in rap for artists to make their older mixtapes and back catalogs available for streaming. Chance The Rapper added 10 Day and Acid Rap to streaming earlier this summer, and Drake just released a collection of older stand-alones, Care Package, to streaming last week.