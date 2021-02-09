Along with being a successful musician, Machine Gun Kelly’s other talents include starting beef with Eminem and, apparently, designing memorable merch collections. The rapper-turned-pop-punk musician just added new items to his website, following the release of his pop punk LP Tickets To My Downfall. But with Valentine’s Day right around the corner, the musician is offering some limited-edition items. One addition to his beefed-up collection was the source of a lot of talk on Twitter: a hot pink vibrator with the words “compliments of Machine Gun Kelly” printed on its box.

This actually isn’t the first time Kelly has sold the Lil’ Devil vibrator on his website. Last year, he offered a red version of the sex toy around Valentine’s Day. But seeing as the pink one is version 2.0, it’s sure to have some upgrades.

Along with the vibrator, Kelly is making sure everyone knows he’s dating Megan Fox. His website lists a pink hoodie that has a photo of the couple making out on the front. The design also includes a verse from Kelly’s Tickets To My Downfall track “Banyan Tree (Interlude)” which reads, “She loves a boy so much she wants him to steal her breath.”

