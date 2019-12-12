The Game Explains Why He Thinks MGK Won His Battle With Eminem

As a rapper who has been involved in more than his fair share of beef, The Game might be considered an expert on what it takes to win a rap battle. So when he declares a winner in one of the most controversial lyrical tilting matches of late, the weight of his opinion may help shift the scales in favor of the underdog against the heavy favorite. During a recent interview with LA radio station, Real 92.3, he was asked to pick a winner in the 2018 feud between Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly, and it sounds like the Compton native is riding with the “Rap Devil” against his former employer.

“Em did what I expected Em to do, but nothing to catch up to where hip-hop is today,” he explains, noting that he had a change of heart (ahem) upon actually hearing the two Midwestern rappers’ respective diss tracks. “I feel like Machine Gun Kelly like gave his all, like a young dude. Eminem was Eminem — it was great. Before I heard Machine Gun Kelly, I was like, ‘Oh Eminem… he’s killing it.’”

“A lot of people probably hate me for this, but I don’t really give a f*ck about that,” said the outspoken rapper. “But it was like one of those moments where you have two dudes and they’re about to announce who’s the winner and then they hold Machine Gun Kelly’s hand up and Eminem’s like, ‘No f*cking way!’ And everybody’s like, ‘Boo!’ He barely won that, but I enjoyed it. That’s hip-hop.” He isn’t the only one who picked MGK as the winner on the cards — Young Thug also said MGK “murdered” Em earlier this year.

The Game is currently discussing more of his thoughts on hip-hop on promotional tour for his “final” album, Born 2 Rap, out now on Entertainment One. Check out his full interview with Talib Kweli for Uproxx’s People’s Party podcast here.