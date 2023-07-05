Here Are The Mad Cool Festival Set Times For 2023

Madrid’s Mad Cool music festival kicks off tomorrow — and will run until Saturday, July 8th. With a stacked lineup across several stages, here is what attendees need to know about the set times.

On Thursday, King Princess and Selah Sue will kick things off, with performances on different stages at 5:50 p.m. At 7 p.m. on the Madrid Is Life stage, The Offspring will play. Raye will perform an hour later on the Ouigo stage. Shortly after at 8:20 p.m., The 1975 will be on the Region Of Madrid stage. Later in the evening, fans can catch Lizzo at 9:40 (Madrid Is Life), Robbie Williams at 11:15 (Mad Cool), Rina Sawayama at 11:30 (Region Of Madrid), Lil Nas X at 12:55 a.m. (Madrid Is Life), and Franz Ferdinand at 1:00 a.m. after Sawayama.

For Friday, some key acts to catch include Angel Olsen at 6:55 p.m., Sam Smith at 8:05, Queens Of The Stone Age at 9:40, Mumford & Sons at 11:10, The Black Keys at 12:50 a.m., and Rüfüs Du Sol at 12:55 a.m..

Then, on Mad Cool’s final day on Saturday, there is still a lot going on. Sylvan Esso (6 p.m.), Liam Gallagher (8:15 p.m.), and Red Hot Chili Peppers (10:55 p.m.) will all be on the main Mad Cool stage. M.I.A. (9:35 p.m.) and The Prodigy (12:50 a.m.) will play the Madrid Is Life stage. Ava Max (11:20 p.m.) and Jamie XX (12:55 a.m.) are also helping close out the festival on the Region Of Madrid stage.

View the full Mad Cool set times below.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.