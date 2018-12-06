Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Maggie Rogers has released an alternate video for her song “Light On.” The new video, posted last night, is a DIY spin on the previous visuals Rogers released for the song. The imagery should look familiar to anyone who watched the original “Light On” video — Rogers drives through the countryside, laughing and singing along with her track as the sun shines through the window. But where the original video was polished and visually stunning, this one finds beauty in a more intimate aesthetic. The video appears to be shot on an iPhone camera, and Rogers looks like she could be anyone’s friend and not one of the biggest rising stars in pop right now.

“Light On” is the latest single off Rogers’ upcoming major label debut, Heard It In A Past Life. The song is a rush of feeling, a joyful embrace of major life changes and the people who are there for you through it all. The dual videos for “Light On” represent two sides of Rogers. The original is the glossy pop star, poised to break big, and this iPhone video is a nod to the fans who know the singer intimately through her music.

Maggie Rogers’ Heard It In A Past Life is out January 11 via Capitol Records. Watch the new video for “Light On” above.