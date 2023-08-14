‘Up Jumps Da Boogie’ Rapper Magoo Has Died At The Age Of 50

Melvin Barcliff, better known as Magoo of Virginia rap duo Timbaland & Magoo, has died at the age of 50 years old. Magoo’s death was reported by Digital Black of the R&B group Playa, who appeared on the 1997 Timbaland & Magoo hit “Luv 2 Luv U,” in a post on Instagram. “Man can’t believe this RIH Magoo damn big bro wasnt ready for this at all,” he wrote. Since then, more of Magoo’s closest associates have also expressed their disbelief at his passing, including Ginuwine, whose early albums were produced by Timbaland.

Ginuwine wrote, “I don’t even know how to say anything at this point , I have lost 3 friends now within a month to LIFE and it’s due date… I will mis you maganooo that’s what we called him ….. totally one of the best ever in my eyes always pressing forward I know we didn’t talk alot but the love was and will be always there my brotha , I will see you soon bro we all have our date and I’m expecting the bro hug when I get there.”

Timbaland & Magoo was formed when the two Virginia artists were still in their teens (after another short-lived attempt at a Native Tongues-influenced group with fellow VA rapper/producers Pharrell, Surrounded By Idiots) and released three albums as a unit. They garnered their biggest hit in 1997 with debut single “Up Jumps Da Boogie” from their first album, Welcome To Our World. Magoo was often a fixture on projects from the Blackground imprint, which included Playa, Missy Elliott, and Aaliyah.