Drake-approved Canadian R&B duo Majid Jordan has announced the dates for their next tour, the Good People Live Tour. Although it has been about two years since their last album, Wildest Dreams, they did poke their heads above ground recently, collaborating with new OVO labelmate Naomi Sharon on “Waiting For You.” Perhaps the new single and tour dates suggest a longer project coming soon.
It would certainly be fantastic timing for them, as their unique, dance-centric take on R&B is closer to where hip-hop, R&B, and pop music have been for the last year or so. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10:00 am local time. You can find more info here and the full schedule of dates below.
Majid Jordan Presents… Good People Live. Tickets on-sale this Friday at 10am local. Hit the link in our bio for early access. pic.twitter.com/RLXM5KhJex
— Majid Jordan (@majidjordan) October 2, 2023
11/26/2023 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
11/27/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
11/28/2023 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
11/30/2023 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
12/02/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
12/05/2023 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
12/07/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage Theater
12/08/2023 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
12/10/2023 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
12/11/2023 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
12/14/2023 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
12/15/2023 — Montreal, QC @ M Telus
12/16/2023 — Toronto, ON @ History
02/04/2024 — Dublin, IE @ The Academy
02/06/2024 — Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 TV Studio
02/07/2024 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz
02/09/2024 — London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
02/11/2024 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
02/13/2024 — Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg Max
02/15/2024 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega Main Hall
02/16/2024 — Berlin, DE @ Festaal Kreuzberg
02/18/2024 — Cologne, DE @ Kantine
02/21/2024 — Paris, FR @ Bataclan