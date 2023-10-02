Drake-approved Canadian R&B duo Majid Jordan has announced the dates for their next tour, the Good People Live Tour. Although it has been about two years since their last album, Wildest Dreams, they did poke their heads above ground recently, collaborating with new OVO labelmate Naomi Sharon on “Waiting For You.” Perhaps the new single and tour dates suggest a longer project coming soon.

It would certainly be fantastic timing for them, as their unique, dance-centric take on R&B is closer to where hip-hop, R&B, and pop music have been for the last year or so. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10:00 am local time. You can find more info here and the full schedule of dates below.

Majid Jordan Presents… Good People Live. Tickets on-sale this Friday at 10am local. Hit the link in our bio for early access. pic.twitter.com/RLXM5KhJex — Majid Jordan (@majidjordan) October 2, 2023

11/26/2023 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

11/27/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

11/28/2023 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

11/30/2023 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

12/02/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

12/05/2023 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

12/07/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage Theater

12/08/2023 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

12/10/2023 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

12/11/2023 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/14/2023 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

12/15/2023 — Montreal, QC @ M Telus

12/16/2023 — Toronto, ON @ History

02/04/2024 — Dublin, IE @ The Academy

02/06/2024 — Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 TV Studio

02/07/2024 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

02/09/2024 — London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

02/11/2024 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

02/13/2024 — Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg Max

02/15/2024 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega Main Hall

02/16/2024 — Berlin, DE @ Festaal Kreuzberg

02/18/2024 — Cologne, DE @ Kantine

02/21/2024 — Paris, FR @ Bataclan