Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Since the last update of this weekly R&B column, we’ve received plenty of music and news from the genre’s artists. SZA breathed life into her beloved SOS cut “Snooze” through a new acoustic remix with Justin Bieber and she also announced that the deluxe for SOS would arrive this fall under the title Lana. Coco Jones announced the second leg of her What I Didn’t Tell You Tour while Tori Kelly kicked off The Take Control Tour. Elsewhere, Victoria Monét explained to disappointed fans why she didn’t perform at the 2023 MTV VMAs and Jamila Woods dropped “Good News” ahead of her Water Made Us album. Here are some more releases on the new music front that you should check out:

Diddy — The Love Album: Off The Grid Months after calling R&B dead, Diddy arrived with his own R&B album, The Love Album: Off The Grid, to inject life into the genre. For what it’s worth, the 23-track project is a great listen as it calls on names like The Weeknd, The-Dream, Justin Bieber, Summer Walker, Jazmine Sullivan, Swae Lee, and so many more for the tastefully-made compilation project. Muni Long — “Made For Me” Contrary to her 2022 year, Muni Long has had a fairly quiet year. All of that has seemingly come to an end with the release of “Made For Me,” her first solo record of 2023. A soulful piano leads the way on the sultry track as Long describes the surreal moments of love in its purest state.

Majid Jordan — “Waiting For You” Feat. Naomi Sharon For their first single of the year, Majid Jordan steps back into the spotlight with the OVO labelmate Naomi Sharon beside them for “Waiting For You,” their smooth and passionate new single. “Our intention with this album was to make something that felt therapeutic — something where people felt at ease,” the duo said about the song. “the music and words are meant to serve as a gentle reminder of where we have come from, and how far we have gone.” Cleo Sol — Heaven Following a two-year absence, Cleo Sol has returned with her third album Heaven. Over 30 minutes, the nine-track will provide an unforgettable and euphoric experience much like her previous albums, Mother and Rose In The Dark, did.

Terrace Martin & Alex Isley — “Paradise” Fresh off his joint EP Nova with James Fauntleroy, Terrace Martin is back working with the best of the best in music. This time it’s Alex Isley as the two join forces to cover Sade’s “Paradise.” Isley’s sensual vocals complement Martin’s incomparable production and altogether, the track is a warm preview of what’s come on their upcoming collaborative LP. Hennessy — “Forever & A Day” Providence, RI native Hennessy is only nine months removed from her debut EP Time Revealed, but to some of her fans, the wait for new music has felt like “Forever & A Day.” The title of her new single details a love that makes the singer want to spend that same amount of time with her new partner who makes her “happy inside” and “feel so alive.” It’s an infectious and warm release, two qualities one hopes to feel in the midst of love.

Shay Lia — “On The Low” With her debut album Facets out on October 20, Shay Lia arrives with one final single before the album’s drop. “On The Low” arrives as a groovy and lively record produced by Kaytranada, which makes for the duo’s tenth collaboration ten years after their viral boiler room moment. Lia says the record “demonstrates our respective growth patterns as artists.” Sango & Masego — “Masego’s Interlude” Seattle producer Sango has a new album on the way and he’s kicking off its rollout with the “Masego’s Interlude” single. The Masego-assisted record is the first from Sango’s North Vol. 2, which arrives on November 17, and it’s blessed by Masego’s smooth vocals that float effortlessly over Sango’ production.

Äyanna — In A Perfect World LVRN’s latest signee, Äyanna, a singer who grew up in East London and Jamaica, checks in with her debut project In A Perfect World. Comprised of six songs, Äyanna captures an enchanting tale of love that is far more than a fairytale. To make things even better, each track is accompanied by a matching visual directed by Priya Minhas that brings the moving themes to life. Cedric Brazle — “Sexy Lady (Remix)” Feat. Jahkoy Six months removed from his …What I Know Now EP, Florida singer Cedric Brazle is about to inject new life into the project with an upcoming deluxe reissue. He starts with a new remix of “Sexy Lady,” one of the standout records from the EP. Toronto singer Jahkoy accompanies Brazle on the remix for an update that you’ll surely love.