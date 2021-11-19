The music world is still reeling from the unexpected death of Memphis rapper Young Dolph. He was shot and killed at Makeda’s Cookies, a bakery that Dolph often shopped at. As the community continues to mourn his death, another shooting occurred near Makeda’s on Thursday. According to FOX 13, a man was shot at the Family Dollar next door to the bakery. The Memphis Police Department confirmed that two people were arrested at the scene in connection to the incident and a third was detained at a nearby intersection. According to Revolt, the victim is currently in non-critical condition.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 2630 Airways. One male was shot and is listed as non-critical. Officers immediately detained two suspects, and a third was detained at Kerr and Mississippi after a brief pursuit. The cause of this shooting is under investigation. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 18, 2021

The incident occurred after Memphis police revealed that Young Dolph’s alleged killers were caught on camera moments before the shooting. In the footage, one man appears to be holding an AK-47 Draco machine pistol while another man fires with a handgun. Both individuals wore masks and were dressed in hoodies and sweatpants. Witnesses at the scene said the two men fled the scene in a “lighter-colored Mercedes.”

It was also revealed that Dolph was set to host a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway in Memphis on the same day he was tragically shot and killed. “This is the holidays. There’s more to it than just giving away turkeys,” Dolph said during a turkey giveaway he held in 2018. “I’m here to flood the area and the city with positive vibes. Ain’t nothing like family. When you come to Memphis, you get the family vibe. All of my partners, friends, they’re from my neighborhood. Everyone here is for the support, and it’s really just about capturing the positive vibe around the holidays.”

(Via Revolt)