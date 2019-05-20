Mannequin Pussy’s ‘Who You Are’ Is A Roaring Ode To Self-Acceptance

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Philadelphia indie punk band Mannequin Pussy have shared another single off their upcoming album Patience, due out June 21 via Epitaph. Following the confessional “Drunk II,” new single “Who You Are” is an honest depiction of the difficulty of self-acceptance.

Singer Marisa Dabice asks a friend (or the listener, or herself) to stop criticizing the person they see in the mirror. The call to nitpick on your looks or personality can be strong, but there are people out in the world who love you just as you are. “And I’ve been guilty of staring at myself / Look in the mirror / Wish I was somebody else,” Dabice sings, a powerful recognition of that universal struggle. The steadiness of the guitar riff is soothing, and Dabice’s voice is just as stunning singing softer as it is in her usual guttural scream.

new song drops 🔥monday🔥 remember what i said a few months back … when we put out the first two songs y’all are gonna say 🤔🤔🤔 has MP gone soft? Gone pop!? but then you’ll listen to the record and say oh shiiiiit no they still go harder than almost anyone — MANNEQUIN PUSSSY (@mannequinpussy) May 18, 2019

But if you think MP has gone soft for their label debut, think again. The band took to Twitter to remind fans that they still have that punk spirit — they’re just saving it for the rest of the album. “Remember what i said a few months back … when we put out the first two songs y’all are gonna say 🤔🤔🤔 has MP gone soft? Gone pop!? but then you’ll listen to the record and say oh shiiiiit no they still go harder than almost anyone.”

Listen to “Who You Are” above.