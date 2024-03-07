Uproxx attended Mary J. Blige’s inaugural Strength Of A Woman Festival in 2022. The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame nominee explained how the event came to be, telling Uproxx, “It was something that just came to us — like, why don’t we do this? Because when we go to the Essence Festival, people are like, ‘I’m going to see Mary.’ So, we’re like, ‘Hmm, well, let me just get my own festival and have everyone come to that festival every year.'”

People will have another opportunity to see Blige at the 2024 Strength Of A Woman Festival And Summit presented by Queen of Hip-Hop Soul and Pepsi in partnership with Live Nation Urban.

“Good Morning NYC!” Blige captioned her Instagram announcement. “We’re proud to present the 2024 Strength Of A Woman Festival And Summit in partnership with @livenationurban. Our purpose is to empower, educate and elevate on May 10-12, Mother’s Day Weekend in New York, NY for the first time. I can’t wait to see you there!”

The 2024 musical lineup features 50 Cent, Jill Scott, Fat Joe, Jadakiss, Muni Long, Lola Brooke, and Funk Flex. As per the press release, the weekend will wrap “with a Gospel Brunch, hosted by Mary J. Blige, and Gospel Concert headlined by The Clark Sisters with Femme It Forward.” Pepsi will also bring food by local Black female restaurateurs to the fan experience through Pepsi Dig In—a platform designed to provide visibility, resources, and awareness to Black restaurateurs.

Pre-sale tickets are available now here, and the general sale is scheduled for Friday, March 8, at 10 a.m. ET.

“I’m so excited to bring our Strength Of A Woman Festival And Summit to my hometown, New York City, a place that has always been a huge source of inspiration for me,” Blige said in a statement. “Having the opportunity to continue to uplift, inspire, and build within my community is the reason I created this festival. I’m so grateful for all the support from our performers, attendees, and, of course, our partners, Live Nation Urban and Pepsi. Nobody does it like New York, so get ready.”

See the full day-by-day schedule below.