Antichrist Guest Star: Ranking Marilyn Manson’s Creepiest Acting Roles

Since terrifying parents and boosting sales of black eyeliner with 1994’s Portrait of an American Family, Marilyn Manson has etched his way into American pop culture as one of music’s more controversial characters. Aside from music, the shock rock singer has ventured into acting over the years, with his first role being in David Lynch’s neo-noir thriller, Lost Highway. Since then, we’ve seen Manson play everything from crazy, fun drag queens to crazy, not-so-fun Aryan gang leaders.

To mark the singer’s 46th birthday, I’m taking a look at his various acting roles over the years and ranking them on Manson’s creepiness. Let’s get started.

9. Once Upon a Time, the Shadow — 2013

ABC

Technically, Manson’s part on Once Upon a Time is just voiceover work, since he’s playing Peter Pan’s evil shadow, but hey, something had to come in last. If you missed the credits or forgot to comb through the Once Upon a Time message boards that week, you might have missed that it was his voice since his character had minimal lines and a voice that sounded more like the Predator than anything else.

8. Party Monster, Christina — 2003

Marilyn Manson as an off-the-wall crazy drag queen had to be a no-brainer for the casting director of Party Monster, and it worked perfectly. Twenty bucks says he showed up to set and was able to skip right past makeup and wardrobe and just start shooting. Again, Manson doesn’t have a lot of lines in this role, but sometimes acting is just about going with the moment and driving a truck on acid.