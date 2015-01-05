Antichrist Guest Star: Ranking Marilyn Manson’s Creepiest Acting Roles

Since terrifying parents and boosting sales of black eyeliner with 1994’s Portrait of an American Family, Marilyn Manson has etched his way into American pop culture as one of music’s more controversial characters. Aside from music, the shock rock singer has ventured into acting over the years, with his first role being in David Lynch’s neo-noir thriller, Lost Highway. Since then, we’ve seen Manson play everything from crazy, fun drag queens to crazy, not-so-fun Aryan gang leaders.
To mark the singer’s 46th birthday, I’m taking a look at his various acting roles over the years and ranking them on Manson’s creepiness. Let’s get started.
9. Once Upon a Time, the Shadow — 2013
Technically, Manson’s part on Once Upon a Time is just voiceover work, since he’s playing Peter Pan’s evil shadow, but hey, something had to come in last. If you missed the credits or forgot to comb through the Once Upon a Time message boards that week, you might have missed that it was his voice since his character had minimal lines and a voice that sounded more like the Predator than anything else.
8. Party Monster, Christina — 2003
Marilyn Manson as an off-the-wall crazy drag queen had to be a no-brainer for the casting director of Party Monster, and it worked perfectly. Twenty bucks says he showed up to set and was able to skip right past makeup and wardrobe and just start shooting. Again, Manson doesn’t have a lot of lines in this role, but sometimes acting is just about going with the moment and driving a truck on acid.
C’mon, no Clone High?!
[www.youtube.com]
I opened this article to make sure this was on there somewhere. I’m glad it got mentioned in the comments.
The Clone High clip is classic, but since he’s technically playing himself it didn’t make the cut.
You forgot his Talking Dead appearance. Truly terrifying.
What, no The Wonder Years?
Not sure if joke or serious…
I’m seriously joking.
He was decent in Californication.
“Wrong Cops” is awesome…it’s written and directed by electronic musician Mr Oizo, who also made the sentient killer tire movie “Rubber.”
Is he supposed to look like John Travolta in 4?
He’s a more pornier Pornstache in that Jawbreaker clip
That’s what I thought too
Antichrist guest star is such a shitty title but you got me to click on it, so yay!
The movie Wrong Cops is on Netflix. It’s pretty weird but it’s very entertaining :)
It’s despicable that his role as The Dark Man was snubbed.
also was in the short film “beat the devil” with Gary Oldman and James Brown…
[youtu.be]