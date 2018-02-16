Marshmello Relentlessly Tries To Be More Than ‘Friends’ With Anne-Marie In Their Campy New Video

Deputy Music Editor
02.16.18

With most new Marshmello videos, a good portion of the enjoyment comes from the fact that the star of the clip is, well, a marshmallow man. The sight gags are endless, particularly because the videos are generally straight-faced, playing him off like he is just a normal dude, when in fact, he’s not. He’s a marshmallow.

And the video for “Friends” falls into this category, but remains notably different because of both the interplay between him and the clip’s other star Anne-Marie, and because of how much of a banger the song is. Sure, seeing Marshmello hold a feather duster, standing in the rain outside her window, or, my favorite, eating a lollipop all feel like an absurdist fever dream, but the song’s strength and Anne-Marie’s magnetism are far more memorable.

The video’s storyline doesn’t stray to far from the song’s lyrical content. It opens with a house party, with Marshmello and Anne-Marie as the titular friends. But when it becomes time to kick people out, the DJ begins cleaning the house to avoid being asked to leave. Eventually, Anne-Marie throws him out, but he keeps finding ways to pop back up in the residence. It’s all campy fun, with Anne-Marie joined by a crew of backup dancers to help fight off a Marshmello who doesn’t get the hint.

Check out Marshmello and Anne-Marie’s “Friends” video above

Around The Web

TAGSAnne-MarieMarshmello

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP