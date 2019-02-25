Indie Mixtape 20: Marsicans Want To Soundtrack Your Happiest Memories

Photo courtesy of artist

Hailing from Leeds, England, Marsicans are finally prepared to unleash their new single “Your Eyes” to the masses on February 26. With almost a decade of writing and touring experience under their belt, the indie pop quartet have fine-tuned their craft and are more ready than ever to hit the ground running with new music. Pre-save the new song on the streaming service of your choice here.

To celebrate the new release, bassist/vocalist Rob Brander was kind enough to participate in the first-ever installation of the Indie Mixtape 20.

1. What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Colorful, upbeat, dirty, pop.

2. Years from now, how do you hope people will remember your work?

As the soundtrack to some of their happiest memories.

3. What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

It’s a cliche, but our hometown shows are always really special to us, so Leeds.

4. Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

We’re all very lucky to have lots of inspiring people in our lives. I think for me personally, my older brother is the biggest one. I can still remember going to see him play his first-ever gig with his old band. I’d never have told him at the time, but I thought it was the coolest thing I’d ever seen and from that moment on I was determined to start a band of my own.

5. Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

A tiny pizza restaurant in Paris. An older gentleman who was eating alone next to my partner and I wanted to chat and, despite the language barrier, we managed to have a really good conversation. He left before us and, when it came to paying our bill, the waitress informed us that he had paid for our meal as well as his own. We had no idea he had done it, despite the fact we had been talking to him the whole time. We also never got to thank him, so if he’s an Indie Mixtape reader then I hope he knows we appreciate it.

6. What album do you know every word to?

Bombay Bicycle Club, I Had The Blues But I Shook Them Loose.

7. What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

[Marsicans Guitarist] Oli and I went to see Bon Iver play at the Blackpool Opera House last year. I don’t know whether it was the music, the setting, or the beer, but I cried.

8. What is the best outfit for performing and why?

Anyone who has seen us play will know that we have a penchant for different colored shirts.

9. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

I don’t have either, but I’ve heard James Blunt is pretty funny.

10. What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?

“Crazy Arms” by Jerry Lee Lewis. Our manager is a big fan and there are about 300,000 versions of that song so it’s constantly on.