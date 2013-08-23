Marvin Gaye’s Son Is Still Talking About Suing Robin Thicke, Who Is Already Suing Him

On Sunday, my brother from another woman who gave birth to him, Josh Kurp, wrote about the unfortunate lawsuit that Robin Thicke, Pharrell Williams and Clifford Harris, Jr. (AKA T.I.) had filed against Marvin Gaye’s family and Bridgeport Music because the latter parties had accused the three men behind “Blurred Lines” of ripping off Marvin Gaye’s “Got to Give It Up” and Funkadelic’s “Sexy Ways.”

Today, TMZ published a video interview with Marvin Gaye III, who said his family sees Thicke and Co.’s preemptive legal strike as a “slap in the face,” and while he didn’t outright say that he’s going to sue them back, he basically implied that the hammer of Thor will be laid upon Thicke for all of his alleged thievery.

Once again, here is Thicke’s “Blurred Lines,” in case you somehow managed to delete it from the endless loop in your brain (and please let me know how):

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

And here is Marvin Gaye’s “Got to Give it Up”:

The beat and instruments… yeah, they’re pretty darn close. But outright, unapologetic thievery? I’m not a fancy big city lawyer, what with the fancy briefcase and bifocals, but I don’t think that the Gaye family is going to have much luck with this one. But then, stranger things have happened. Like, Alan Thicke’s son growing up to be a huge pop star, for example.