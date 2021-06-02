Nowadays, Mary J. Blige is heavily focused on her career as an actor. A few months ago she completed her first season as Monet on the 50 Cent-led show Power Book II: Ghost. She also contributed to films like Trolls World Tour, The Violent Heart, and Body Cam. The newly-inducted Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer’s next screen gig finds her looking back at one of the highlights of her career. Later this month, Blige will share her new documentary, My Life, which will examine the time period around her classic 1994 album of the same title, and today, she shared the trailer.

“I’m so excited to share the trailer for my new documentary,” she captioned the preview. “Get ready to learn the story behind one of the most inspiring albums of all time in.” The film’s synopsis reveals that viewers will see Blige speak about “the demons and blessings” behind the album’s songs. “My Life is probably my darkest album at one of the darkest times I’ve had,” she says in the trailer. “Most of the time, I was just depressed and didn’t want to live. I had it all inside and I was able to sing it and write it, and I didn’t know that so many people felt the same way.”

The documentary will be available on June 25 through Amazon Prime. Blige will also perform the album live for the first time ever to celebrate the film’s release.

You can watch the trailer above.