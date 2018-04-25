In March, Mary Lattimore announced her sophomore album, Hundreds Of Days, along with its first single, “Hello From The Edge Of The Earth.” Today, the experimental composer/harpist revealed the visuals for the introspective instrumental track.
The video feels like a disorienting ride through your hometown that’s been fed through a VCR one too many times. Directed by Isaac Williams, the grainy clip doesn’t feature any human subjects, but rather footage of empty roads and tree-lined residential streets that mirror the reflective wanderings of the LA-based musician. It’s equally haunting and oddly comforting.
Watch the video above.
Earlier this month, Lattimore released the album’s second single, the ethereal, 11-minute-long “It Feels Like Floating.”
Hundreds Of Days was conceived during time spent at a seaside artist colony in San Francisco last summer, where Lattimore drew inspiration both from other artists and solitude with her 47-string harp in an old, redwood barn. Check out the tracklist and tour dates below.
Hundreds Of Days tracklist:
1. “It Feels Like Floating”
2. “Never Saw Him Again”
3. “Hello From the Edge Of The Earth”
4. “Baltic Birch”
5. “Their Faces Streaked With Light And Filled With Pity”
6. “On the Day You Saw The Dead Whale”
7. “Wind Carries Seed” [bonus track]
Tour dates:
04/08 — Los Angeles, CA @ Union Station @ North Patio
05/17 — Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon
05/18 — Las Vegas, NV @ Bunkhouse Saloon
05/22 — Lawrence, KS @ Brightwood
05/25 — Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight
05/26 — Durham, NC @ The Arts Center
05/27 — Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA
05/29 — Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool
05/31 — Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Festival
06/02 — Fayetteville, AR @ Stage Eighteen
06/05 — San Diego, CA @ Casbah*
06/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater
06/07 — Felton, CA @ Don Quixote’s International Music Hall
06/08 — San Francisco, CA @ The Great American Music Hall
06/09 — Sonoma, CA @ Huichica Music Festival
06/10 — Chico, CA @ Tender Loving
06/11 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
06/12 — Vancouver, BC @ Cobalt
06/14 — Spokane, WA @ The Bartlett
06/15 — Bozeman, MT @ The Rialto
06/16 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
06/17 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
06/18 — Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room
06/19 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry
06/20 — Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
06/22 — Detroit, MI @ El Club
06/23 — Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
06/24 — Ottawa, ON @ The 27 Club
06/25 — Montreal, QC @ Sala Rossa
06/26 — Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace
06/27 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
06/28 — Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel
07/20 — Dallas, TX @ Nasher Sculpture Center
Hundreds Of Days Is out 5/18 via Ghostly International. Pre-order it here.
