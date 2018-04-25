Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In March, Mary Lattimore announced her sophomore album, Hundreds Of Days, along with its first single, “Hello From The Edge Of The Earth.” Today, the experimental composer/harpist revealed the visuals for the introspective instrumental track.

The video feels like a disorienting ride through your hometown that’s been fed through a VCR one too many times. Directed by Isaac Williams, the grainy clip doesn’t feature any human subjects, but rather footage of empty roads and tree-lined residential streets that mirror the reflective wanderings of the LA-based musician. It’s equally haunting and oddly comforting.

Earlier this month, Lattimore released the album’s second single, the ethereal, 11-minute-long “It Feels Like Floating.”

Hundreds Of Days was conceived during time spent at a seaside artist colony in San Francisco last summer, where Lattimore drew inspiration both from other artists and solitude with her 47-string harp in an old, redwood barn. Check out the tracklist and tour dates below.