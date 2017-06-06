The Vengaboys Popped Up In ‘Master Of None’ And Now They’re Starting Viral Dance Parties

06.06.17 9 months ago 2 Comments

Netflix

The second season of Master Of None has proven to be a cultural force since it premiered last month, due to its thoughtful approach to topics like style, food, and the “Thanksgiving” episode that deals with coming out as gay. Now it turns out that Aziz Ansari’s Netflix hit is also an influencer in the music world, since it seems to have brought the Vengaboys back from the depths of the late ’90s.

The sixth episode of the second season, “New York, I Love You,” features not the LCD Soundsystem song of the same name, but “We Like To Party” by the Vengaboys. The 1998 Eurodance hit pops up during the scene when the cab drivers find themselves in an empty and lame club, and later when they dance with their new female friends at the burger joint after hours.

The Master Of None bump is apparently a thing now, because a man named Jordan Cairns shared a Facebook live video that shows him driving in Cheltenham, UK, windows down and blaring another Vengaboys hit, “Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!!,” which was originally released as a single in 1999. He stops the car and that’s when he and a bunch of passersby start a wild impromptu dance party.

The original video has over 94,000 views on Facebook since being uploaded on June 3rd, while a reposted video from LAD Bible has over 7.2 million views.

Check out the infectiously fun clip above, and revisit the original “Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!!” music video below.

Around The Web

TAGSMASTER OF NONEVengaboys

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP