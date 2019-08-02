Getty Image

There were a wide variety of albums released in July. From highly-anticipated projects from box office names like Chance The Rapper, Nas, and Dreamville to compelling debuts from upstarts YBN Cordae, Rich Brian, and Maxo Kream, July surely delivered. Here are ten of the best albums released last month:

Chance The Rapper — The Big Day

Chance the Rapper’s Big Day was a long time coming. The Chicago MC had his devoted fanbase eagerly anticipating the follow up to 2016’s Coloring Book. While some of his fans aren’t thrilled about the The Big Day, it’s still a solid work that shows Chance exactly where one would expect him to be in 2019: In a positive space, longing to give thanks and have fun. Those looking for the despondence of Acid Rap won’t find it here, as his gloom is replaced by joy that he extols on songs like “Found A Good One” and “Town On The Hill.” He does get introspective on tracks like “Sun Come Down,” where he tells his fans “please make my death about my life.” That heavy request comes amid a slew of bangers with acts like Gucci Mane on “Big Fish,” DaBaby and MadeinTYO on “Hot Shower” and Megan Thee Stallion on “Handsome.” The hefty tracklist includes a little bit of everything, but it may have been an even stronger album if it was more streamlined.

Nas — The Lost Tapes 2

With his Lost Tapes series, which has more entries coming, Nas may inspire fellow veterans to stop releasing new music in favor of opening the vaults. Hopefully, though, their B-sides sound as good as Nas’. The 16-track project features songs that are over a decade old, which provides a compelling look at how the legendary lyricist has shifted his sonic approach through time. Though the classic gripes about Nas’ beat selection apply to this album as well, it’s just good to hear one of the best rappers of all time getting busy. Album standouts include “Tanasia,” “No Bad Energy,” and the long-overdue “Queensbridge Politics,” in which Nas explores the constant drama in his native housing projects between foes who just happen to be hip-hop legends.