After its partnership with Travis Scott turned out to be a runaway success, McDonald’s has turned to one of Scott’s partners for its next high-profile team-up. Billboard reports that the latest musician to receive his own McDonald’s meal-and-merch combo is Tay Keith, the producer who contributed such monster hits to hip-hop’s discography as Scott’s “Sicko Mode,” Drake’s “Nonstop,” and Lil Nas X’s “Holiday.”

This time around, the drop is decidedly lower key than the ones for Scott and J. Balvin and timed to promote the release of the new Crispy Chicken sandwich. Along with a cool tan-and-white hoodie emblazoned with a digital waveform down the sleeve, McDonald’s also offered a 7″ record of Keith’s new song promoting the Crispy Chicken. While both are currently sold out, McDonald’s did restock many of the Travis Scott offerings throughout the course of his promotion, so temporarily bookmarking CHKNDrop.com probably wouldn’t be the worst idea.

Unfortunately, Balvin fans were disappointed to find out that supply issues forced the cancelation of his merch run. Although fans were refunded and didn’t walk away empty-handed, it had to sting missing out on those cheeseburger house slippers.

The new Crispy Chicken — and Tay Keith’s musical ode to the treat — officially releases on Friday, February 19.