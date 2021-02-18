McDonald's
Music

McDonald’s Teams Up With ‘Sicko Mode’ Producer Tay Keith For Its Latest Merch Collaboration

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

After its partnership with Travis Scott turned out to be a runaway success, McDonald’s has turned to one of Scott’s partners for its next high-profile team-up. Billboard reports that the latest musician to receive his own McDonald’s meal-and-merch combo is Tay Keith, the producer who contributed such monster hits to hip-hop’s discography as Scott’s “Sicko Mode,” Drake’s “Nonstop,” and Lil Nas X’s “Holiday.”

This time around, the drop is decidedly lower key than the ones for Scott and J. Balvin and timed to promote the release of the new Crispy Chicken sandwich. Along with a cool tan-and-white hoodie emblazoned with a digital waveform down the sleeve, McDonald’s also offered a 7″ record of Keith’s new song promoting the Crispy Chicken. While both are currently sold out, McDonald’s did restock many of the Travis Scott offerings throughout the course of his promotion, so temporarily bookmarking CHKNDrop.com probably wouldn’t be the worst idea.

Unfortunately, Balvin fans were disappointed to find out that supply issues forced the cancelation of his merch run. Although fans were refunded and didn’t walk away empty-handed, it had to sting missing out on those cheeseburger house slippers.

The new Crispy Chicken — and Tay Keith’s musical ode to the treat — officially releases on Friday, February 19.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
×