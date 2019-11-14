Every so often, Jimmy Kimmel Live! will sit celebrities down and have them read a curated list of tweets about them, tweets that are anything but positive in nature. In fact, some might call them mean. Kimmel does some music-specific “Mean Tweets” segments as well, but the previous one of those came over a year ago. Now the series has gotten a much-needed new installment, and this time, victims include Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Chance The Rapper, Lizzo, John Mayer, Leon Bridges, Green Day, Perry Farrell, Alice Cooper, Monsta X, Luke Combs, and Midland.

As usual, some of the tweets were savage. One tweeter went after Eilish’s style (Eilish has explained why she dresses the way she does), writing, “Billie Eilish dresses like she got her clothes stolen at the gym so they gave her what they had in the lost n found bin.”

That didn’t draw much of a reaction from Eilish, but Chance got a good laugh out of this one: “Chance The Rapper. More like Chance the worthless spineless d**kless soulless purposeless virtueless sellout. Nice Doritos commercial, you piece of s*t.” Through laughter, he offered the response, “There’s people that don’t like me? What the f*ck.”

Meanwhile, Lizzo had probably the best clap-back of the bunch. The tweet about her read, “Lizzo. bus passes and happy meals. Two things that I imagine #Lizzo has seen a lot of.” She instantly fired back, “Yeah I’m a big b*tch and I ride a bus: a tour bus, motherf*cker! Where’s yours?”

Watch the new “Mean Tweets” segment above.

