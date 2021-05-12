Getty Image
Music

Fans Are Confused About Meek Mill And Rick Ross’s Relationship After Birthday Party Drama Rumors

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

Fans of the team chemistry between the rappers of Maybach Music Group were distraught when a rumor surfaced on social media that two of the label’s flagship artists, Meek Mill and Rick Ross, might be on bad terms. The rumor postulates that Meek denied Ross entry to his birthday party (or his VIP section) over the weekend due to a disagreement stemming from Meek’s request to prematurely end his contract with MMG. Now fans are worried that the two longtime partners-in-rhyme have serious beef over the incident.

However, some digging revealed that the only source for this information comes from known rabble-rouser/video game streamer DJ Akademiks, who described the event during a recent stream but didn’t mention any names. Because of Akademiks’s tension with Meek Mill, fans naturally reached the conclusion that Akademiks was talking about Meek and Ross. It should be noted, however, that as Akademiks was not in attendance at the party in question, his reliability as a source is shaky at best, and given his relationship with one of the artists subject to the rumor, has to be taken with a brick-sized grain of salt.

Of course, a little thing like basic journalistic principle will never stop the Twitter rumor mill from churning. Once Akademiks’s video was aggregated into a Bossip tweet, the buzz began in earnest. We’ll have to see how this “story” develops, but for now, you can see some of the fan reactions below.

Meek Mill is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×