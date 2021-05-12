Fans of the team chemistry between the rappers of Maybach Music Group were distraught when a rumor surfaced on social media that two of the label’s flagship artists, Meek Mill and Rick Ross, might be on bad terms. The rumor postulates that Meek denied Ross entry to his birthday party (or his VIP section) over the weekend due to a disagreement stemming from Meek’s request to prematurely end his contract with MMG. Now fans are worried that the two longtime partners-in-rhyme have serious beef over the incident.

Meek not letting Ross into the party is petty. Must want out that contract. — . (@CAWBBBB) May 11, 2021

However, some digging revealed that the only source for this information comes from known rabble-rouser/video game streamer DJ Akademiks, who described the event during a recent stream but didn’t mention any names. Because of Akademiks’s tension with Meek Mill, fans naturally reached the conclusion that Akademiks was talking about Meek and Ross. It should be noted, however, that as Akademiks was not in attendance at the party in question, his reliability as a source is shaky at best, and given his relationship with one of the artists subject to the rumor, has to be taken with a brick-sized grain of salt.

So…according to Akademiks. A certain rapper who is signed to another rapper has internal conflict within the label and wants off. Even went as far as to not allowing the rapper that signed him into an event he hosted. Word on the streets say it’s Ross and Meek… pic.twitter.com/PkMji5F0p0 — Aaron Busby 🏁 (@MrBusby4o8) May 12, 2021

wasn’t Ross just at Meek’s bday party this past weekend? — Low (@LowKeyUHTN) May 12, 2021

Of course, a little thing like basic journalistic principle will never stop the Twitter rumor mill from churning. Once Akademiks’s video was aggregated into a Bossip tweet, the buzz began in earnest. We’ll have to see how this “story” develops, but for now, you can see some of the fan reactions below.

Meek Mill and Rick Ross having issues, I guess the prison reform stance that Meek took affected Ross personally. 😔 — Quake (@QuakeGW) May 12, 2021

Akademiks was saying Meek didn’t let Ross into his section at Liv for his birthday. Of course it’s rumors for now but Ak was like Meek been trying to get out his MMG contract for months but Ross won’t let em. — Beek (@_oGbeeK) May 12, 2021

Meek Mill beefing with Rick Ross !?? man MMG brothers not in good terms 😂😂!! — Albie🏁 (@TrillAlbie) May 12, 2021

Meek & Ross beefing ? — B$B Big Yola (@YolaFranklin) May 12, 2021

Rick Ross and meek beefin 😂😂 — PayThatsTheName 😛 (@Paviaa18) May 12, 2021

damn Meek and Ross beefing? — devonta smith hive 🥶🎮6️⃣ (@coldgamesixx) May 12, 2021

Meek and Ross beefing is sick. — wee bay (@OhThatMarco) May 12, 2021

Meek been hanging with and doing business with Jigga Man more than he has with Ross. Meek hasn't seemed like a MMG artist since 2014 tbh — Good Upstanding Brotha (@ProblematicTrey) May 12, 2021

I hope Meek knows that we as a collective are gonna take Rick Ross side if they start beefing lol https://t.co/frQVo5UCQc — 𝕽. 𝕽𝖔𝖘𝖊 (@raphaelsrose) May 12, 2021

Meek Mill is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.