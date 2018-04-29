Getty Image

Meek Mill is finally free from prison but his legal troubles are far from over. Even though the rapper was released from prison last Tuesday, The Blast recently revealed they received court documents which detail the conditions of his release, conditions which basically limit Mill to the confines of Philadelphia County for the foreseeable future. As quoted from the original article:

“Pursuant to this same Order… this Court ORDERS that Defendant resides in Philadelphia County, be supervised by the Philadelphia County Adult Probation and Parole Department, and shall report to the Philadelphia County Adult Probation and Parole Department within 24 hours of the date of this Order.”

So, it doesn’t look like Mill will be planning any comeback tours or taking weekend trips to St. Tropez right away. While there are provisions in the order which would allow him to petition for the right to leave, but overturning his conviction seems to be his focus right now, which he mentioned in his statement from Tuesday:

“To the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office, I’m grateful for your commitment to justice – not only for my case but for others that have been wrongfully jailed due to police misconduct. Although I’m blessed to have the resources to fight this unjust situation, I understand that many people of color across the country don’t have that luxury and I plan to use my platform to shine a light on those issues. In the meantime, I plan to work closely with my legal team to overturn this unwarranted conviction and look forward to reuniting with my family and resuming my music career.”

Hopefully, Meek Mill is able to not only turn his conviction around but use his platform to help expose and ultimately change the pattern of unwarranted convictions of minorities.

