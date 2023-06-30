For months now, student loan borrowers have been holding onto hope that Joe Biden’s plan to forgive up to $20K in loans per borrower would come to pass. Now, though, we know that it won’t: Today (June 30), the Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn the Biden administration’s student loan debt cancellation plan.

Meek Mill had a quick reaction to that, comparing the situation to how much funding the government devotes to other areas. He tweeted, “why are we having a problem with money for education but giving money away for war?? I’ve been seeing this narrative on the news since a child I’ll never understand it!”

why are we having a problem with money for education but giving money away for war?? I’ve been seeing this narrative on the news since a child I’ll never understand it! — MeekMill (@MeekMill) June 30, 2023

Biden is in the same camp as Meek: After the SCOTUS decision was revealed, Biden shared a statement that reads in part, “The hypocrisy of Republican elected officials is stunning. They had no problem with billions in pandemic-related loans to businesses – including hundreds of thousands and in some cases millions of dollars for their own businesses. And those loans were forgiven. But when it came to providing relief to millions of hard-working Americans, they did everything in their power to stop it. […] I believe that the Court’s decision to strike down our student debt relief plan is wrong. But I will stop at nothing to find other ways to deliver relief to hard-working middle-class families.”

