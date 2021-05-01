Meek Mill has been hard at work on his fifth album, which will be his first full-length effort since 2018’s Championship. From the looks of it, the album could arrive soon, but before it does, the Philly native showcased his talents in a confident new freestyle. Mill’s latest track finds him rapping over Drake and Rick Ross’ “Lemon Pepper Freestyle,” a remix that also came with a music video. It finds Meek recording in the studio and shopping for jewelry while speaking about his turbulent past and determination to remain successful.

Ima give y’all one this summer after my album 💎💎💎💎💎 https://t.co/OJOUXJzRpE — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 1, 2021

Shortly after he released the song, Meek hopped on Twitter to chat with fans. After one user requested a mixtape from him, he responded, “Just RAP, no features, no singing n****s, Just Meek over a calm beat going crazy.” He added that more new music from him is coming, writing, “Ima give y’all one this summer after my album.” Another person responded with skepticism about the claim, but Meek seemed set on making it happen, saying, “We gon see!” He also teased a sequel to his 2014 track “Blue Notes,” which features Lil Uzi Vert “on some Philly sh*t and he rapping rapping!”

Blue notes 2 got Uzi on it …. on some Philly shit and he rapping rapping! https://t.co/EOJmQ3zluH — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 1, 2021

