Ever since Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer” started blowing up, many others have tried claiming their own piece of the pie with their own parodies or spiritual successors. For example, there’s Hitmaka’s “Thot Box” (featuring Meek Mill, 2 Chainz, and others) and Blackbear’s “Hot Girl Bummer.” Now, though, Thee Stallion has shared the definitive and only true sequel to “Hot Girl Summer”: “Hot Girl Fall.”

She made the new video with Jimmy Fallon for The Tonight Show, and it begins with her addressing the audience, “Ladies, listen up. We had our hot girl summer, and woo, did we kill it. But now, it’s getting a little chilly outside. Well I’m here to tell you that the weather may be getting cooler, but we’re just heating up.” From there, the two rap about autumn things like wearing sweaters, getting back-to-school supplies, and drinking pumpkin-flavored beverages. The Roots’ Black Thought also hops on the song for a quick verse, delivering some killer lines about his love for plaid.

Thee Stallion and Fallon also poke fun at those trying to make male-centric versions of “Hot Girl Summer.” Fallon asks if he can also participate in “Hot Girl Fall,” to which Thee Stallion replies that “Hot Girl Fall” is for everybody. Fallon then asks if his version would be “Hot Guy Fall,” an idea that Thee Stallion shuts down.

Watch the “Hot Girl Fall” video above.