Adding another highlight to an extremely successful 2020, Megan Thee Stallion took the stage at the 2020 BET Awards to perform her chart-topping hit, “Savage” as well as her newly-released single, “Girls In The Hood,” a track that sampled Eazy-E’s classic song, “Boyz In The Hood.”

Hot Girl Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion), brings all the heat with her performance of 'Girls in the Hood’ and ‘Savage’ at #BETAwards 20! pic.twitter.com/9mjg9V0YNj — BET (@BET) June 29, 2020

Heading outdoors unlike the other performances of the night, Megan and her girls roll through the hot desert on ATVs to start their performance. Leading the way with “Girls In The Hood,” Megan the girls park their vehicles to perform the new track. Jumping back on the ATVs, the ladies make their way to a makeshift stage in the middle of the desert to perform “Savage.” Megan and company turn up the heat as they perform the song backed by a choreographed dance routine. While Megan performed the “Savage” remix with Beyonce, Queen Bey herself did not appear for the song.

Megan’s BET performance stands as another well-deserved accomplishment in a year that began with a lot of frustration. The Houston native became entwined in a contract dispute with her label 1501 Certified Entertainment, one that also barred her from releasing music at a point. Receiving permission from a judge that disallowed the label from blocking future releases, she would release her Suga mixtape soon after. While the project housed the Billboard No. 1 hit, the track did not reach the top of the charts until it was remixed by Beyonce, a fellow Houston native.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.