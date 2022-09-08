For all the handwringing about the interpersonal strife between female rappers, the last few years have actually brought about a second golden era in terms of sisterhood and solidarity for women in hip-hop. There have been more collaborations between female rappers in recent years, as well as a general vibe of goodwill and team spirit — with some notable exceptions.

One of the drivers of this sea change has been Megan Thee Stallion, who has stopped her fans from encouraging beef and made efforts to reach out to her fellow female rapper contemporaries such as Cardi B, Latto, Rico Nasty, and more. Now, she’s reportedly reaching out to a rap legend to bridge the gap between generations as well. Earlier this week, Lil Kim posted a photo of Megan and herself sipping champagne on a plane, suggesting that a collaboration between the two might be in the works.

That suggestion was affirmed by DJ Funkmaster Flex, who reposted the shot on his own Instagram and teased that he would be playing the song exclusively on his show Thursday (today) at 7 pm ET. With Meg and Kim joining forces at the same time as Nicki Minaj and her “Super Freaky Girl” remix collaborators, it’s looking like it’ll be a “ladies’ night” in hip-hop once again.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.