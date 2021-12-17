Who says rappers aren’t role models? Megan Thee Stallion, who recently celebrated her graduation from Texas Southern University, has apparently inspired a wave of enrollments at her alma mater, according to TMZ and the school’s Health Administration program director Dr. Monica Rasmus. According to Dr. Rasmus, since 2020, an influx of onetime dropouts from the program has reached out to her about returning to school. While she says she hasn’t taken a headcount, there’s been a noticeable uptick in the number of former students — and even current ones — contacting her with inquiries about joining the program.

Megan hasn’t exactly been shy about letting fans know about her twin ambitions. In addition to pursuing rap stardom, she used the downtime afforded by the pandemic to finish up her studies at TSU, accumulating enough credits to complete her bachelor’s degree in health administration. While she wouldn’t be the first superstar to go back to school while juggling a flourishing career (rappers 03 Greedo and Quavo both earned their GEDs in recent years, and even Drake passed his high-school equivalence exam back in 2012), she’s certainly been the most visible about it, posting bootylicious grad pics and inviting fans to a party celebrating her achievement.

Ironically, her next moves seem to be a far cry from her degree; she recently signed a first-look production deal with Netflix which could see her adding television creator to her already impressive resume.