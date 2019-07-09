Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Of all the early 2019 success stories, the one that perhaps stands out the most is that of Megan Thee Stallion, who went from dropping her Tina Snow mixtape late in 2018 to featuring on XXL‘s 2019 Freshman cover and becoming a sensation with the release of her fan-favorite album, Fever. Last night, Hot Girl Meg took another step up on the national stage on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to deliver a rambunctious rendition of her signature hits, “Big Ole Freak” and “Realer.” Check it out above.

If Megan Thee Stallion wasn’t a household name before she got booked to appear on Kimmel, she certainly will be soon. While the crowd’s reactions suggested that there were more than a few of her Hotties in the audience, her confident performance probably ensured that she generated a few more in the audience at home. Decked out in her signature look — a cowboy hat, chaps, and hot shorts — she cut a bold, imposing figure on stage flanked by a pair of dancers and video screens that paid homage to her Houston roots with clips of bouncing low riders.

Speaking of the Hotties, Megan has been putting her burgeoning fanbase to work enacting some positive change for the environment too. Where some artists seem content to sic their enthusiastic fans on critics, Meg recently led the Hotties in a beach cleanup, using her newfound fame to help the environment. Catch Megan on tour this fall with Future and Meek Mill.