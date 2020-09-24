Megan Thee Stallion Will Be The First ‘SNL’ Musical Guest Of Season 46

Like many of us, Megan Thee Stallion is ready to leave 2020 behind, as she tweeted last week, “It’s only like 3 more months left in 2020, yes god.” She’s not done with this year yet, though, as it was announced today that she has a major career milestone to look forward to next month: Meg will be the musical guest on the debut Season 46 episode of Saturday Night Live, which will be hosted by Chris Rock and air on October 3.

This will be Megan’s first time as the primary musical guest on the show, but she has graced its stage before. When Chance The Rapper was on the program last October, Megan joined him for a performance of their collaboration “Handsome.” as for Rock, he has popped up on the program before, as this will be his third time hosting.

The musical guest slot is just the latest achievement for Megan in a year that has been full of them. She earned her first No. 1 single with “Savage,” then quickly picked up another one by collaborating with Cardi B on “WAP.” She also just made an appearance on Time‘s esteemed “100 Most Influential People” list.

