Earlier this month, Megan Thee Stallion started teasing something new, but it wasn’t exactly clear what. There was a lot of snake-like imagery and the term “Act 1” was being thrown around. Two prevailing theories have been that Meg is either launching a new musical era, or she has something in store for her beloved Halloween. Whatever the case, she teased some more last night (October 23) with a new video.

The 13-second teaser video shows just Megan’s mouth surrounded by black. As some music plays in the background, she says, “Just as a snake sheds its skin, we must shed our past over and over again.” We then get two creepy shots in succession: One of a shadowy Megan with snake eyes, and another of her baring her snake-like fangs. The video then offers two credits, “a story by Megan Thee Stallion” and “directed by Douglas Bernardt.” The post is captioned, “ACT ONE [snake emoji].”

Meanwhile, Meg recently said, “I have no label right now “And we’re doing everything funded straight out of Megan Thee Stallion’s pockets. So, the budget is coming from me. Motherf*cking Hot Girl Productions! The next sh*t y’all about to see is all straight from Megan Thee Stallion’s brain and Megan Thee Stallion’s wallet. We are in my pockets, hotties, so let’s do our big one.”

