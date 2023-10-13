Does Megan Thee Stallion have something new on the way? Looks like it!

On Instagram yesterday (October 12), Megan shared a trio of posts that when seen in the grid on her profile page, read “Part One,” with the O in “One” represented by an ouroboros (a snake eating its own tail). All of the posts are actually galleries, and in them are photos and videos of more snake-like imagery, including Meg wearing some artificial fangs.

As for what this means, there are multiple theories floating around. Meg famously loves Halloween, so some speculate the posts have something to do with that, perhaps a reveal of what her costume is going to be. Others, though, think it could be the beginning of a new musical era.

Whatever the case, Megan is at least thinking about her next musical era. It appears it’ll be different than her last one, too, in at least one crucial way: Her label. Meg’s last album, 2022’s Traumazine, was released via 300 Entertainment and 1501 Certified. For her next endeavor, though, Meg apparently plans to go independent.

She said in a recent live broadcast, “I have no label right now. We’re doing everything funded straight out of Megan Thee Stallion pockets. So, the budget is coming from me. […] I’m so excited to be doing something for the first time independent since it was just me and my momma. So excited cause it’s really just me this go-round until we sign to a new label. But I don’t wanna sign to a new label right now because I just wanna do it myself.”