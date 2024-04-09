Megan Thee Stallion has already given herself the “Best Ass On Instagram” title but she isn’t done claiming superlatives. In a post on Twitter (not X), Thee Stallion teased her family’s upcoming appearance on Family Feud with another grand declaration, saying, “This might be in the top 5 of best family feud episodes. I CANT WAIT FOR YALL TO SEE THIS.”

This might be in the top 5 of best family feud episodes 😂 I CANT WAIT FOR YALL TO SEE THIS ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #TeamMegan 🔥 pic.twitter.com/83Uf2PDtZa — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) April 9, 2024

Megan isn’t the first rapper to bring her family on the long-running game show. In 2022, rap pioneers Salt-N-Pepa teamed up with Kid-N-Play to take on the cast of The Proud Family. Meanwhile, in 2020, Atlanta rap royalty 2 Chainz and Big Boi of Outkast faced off, yielding a number of hilarious clips.

Family Feud isn’t the only family-related competition Megan has found herself in this month, either. She put that “Best Ass On Instagram” title on the line with an open twerking challenge, inviting her fellow rappers and hot girls to shake what their mamas gave them (heh) to see who’s got the best booty video set to her and GloRilla’s new song “Wanna Be.” Latto with a video of her own, writing, “U called for BIG MAMA ???” as she threw her short shorts in the ring.

Family Feud hasn’t announced when the episode in question will air, but you can bet it’ll probably be one of the most-watched yet.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.