Metallica Turned In A Bizarre Cover Of Prince’s ‘When Doves Cry’ During Their Show In Minneapolis

#Metallica #Prince
Senior Music Writer
09.05.18

Getty Image

Metallica is widely considered to be the greatest heavy metal band of all time. They have nothing to prove to anyone at this point in their unparalleled career. That being said, they aren’t infallible Gods either, and just like everyone, are sometimes given to turning in frankly bizarre performances every now and then.

That brings us to their recent concert in Minneapolis, notable among music fans for being the home of the legendary Prince, who died just two years ago. In an effort to honor the legacy of “The Purple One,” bassist Robert Trujillo took center stage, and along with guitarist Kirk Hammett launched into a cover of the beloved singer’s Purple Rain hit “When Doves Cry.” In an attempt to perhaps, metal up the track, the duo abandoned much of the song’s original DNA. In fact for much of the verses, Trujillo sings while Hammett provides some chunky, scratchy chords underneath while the audience tries to sort through their feelings on what they’re witnessing.

Metallica is currently on the road playing out a string of dates for the 2018 North American leg of their Worldwired Tour. The run began just this past Sunday in Madison, Wisconsin, where they covered a song by local legends Garbage. It’ll be interesting to see who they’ll honor at their upcoming gigs in Grand Forks, North Dakota and Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Metallica#Prince
TAGSmetallicaprinceWhen Doves Cry

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.05.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.04.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 5 days ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 5 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 6 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP