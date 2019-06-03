Mexico City’s Stacked Corona Capital Festival Lineup Includes Billie Eilish, The Strokes, And More

Mexico City’s Corona Capital, one of our favorite music festivals last year, has revealed its 2019 lineup.

The fest, which will be held November 16-17 at CDMX’s Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, features an especially stacked, alt-heavy lineup this year. Headliners include some of 2019’s most popular festival acts, like Billie Eilish and The Strokes, along with some unique set bookings. We’ve got a fair bit of ’90s nostalgia with indie icons Weezer and Britpop trailblazers Travis, and some aughts throwbacks with The Strokes, Keane, and Bloc Party. Bloc Party will be performing their 2005 record Silent Alarm in its entirety. Rounding up the lineup are Car Seat Headrest, Snail Mail, Lucy Dacus, Sharon Van Etten, Kurt Vile, and pretty much every other acclaimed indie artist you can think of.

If the lineup looks especially light on hip-hop and EDM, that’s because Corona Capital is primarily a rock and alternative music festival. Last year’s headliners included Nine Inch Nails, Lorde, New Order, and Robbie Williams.

The festival in CDMX debuted in 2010, and the success of the Mexico City iteration led funders to launch a second Corona Capital every spring in Guadalajara.

You can check out the Mexico City festival’s full lineup, including ticket info, on Corona Capital’s website.

