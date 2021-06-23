The 1993 high-concept Bill Murrary comedy vehicle Groundhog Day continues to inspire a generation of artists, even thirty years after its release. While time-looping films had a big year — see: The excellent Palm Springs on Hulu and the horrific, Oscar-winning Two Distant Strangers on Netflix, among others — the originator’s influence resonates and gets a Disturbia– related twist in the video for Mick Jenkins’ new single “Truffles.”

The video, which also takes inspiration from Friday and Get Out sees Mick living out a suburban nightmare — and reliving it, over and over again, as he wakes up each day, heads outside to water the lawn, and is confronted with the contorted faces of his not-so-friendly neighbors. The eerie video is accompanied by Mick’s armor-piercing rhymes, delivered in his signature laid-back deadpan as he reflects on the negative perception of Black people in America — especially in unofficially segregated suburban areas like the one depicted in the video.

“Truffles” is the second single Jenkins has released this year after he collaborated with Kaytranada on the boastful “Designer Frames.” Whether that means the Chicago-bred rapper is gearing up for a larger release remains to be seen, but since it has been over a year since his EP Circus, and even longer since he released his critically hailed Pieces Of A Man, it’d be fair to say that he’s about due.

Watch Mick Jenkins’ “Truffles” video above.