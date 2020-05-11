After making their triumphant return as a group with last week’s “Taco Tuesday” (which released on Cinco De Mayo, no less), Migos double down on their momentum with the hyperactive video for “Racks 2 Skinny,” the latest entry in their “Migos Monday” campaign. The trio utilizes a flute-driven DJ Durel beat to once again flex on their haters in the creatively-edited video, which makes subtle reference to the need for social distancing by filming each of their verses in a separate location before bringing them all together again.

Back in April, Quavo teased that the Atlanta group would release their long-awaited album, Culture III, at the end of the coronavirus quarantine but to hold fans over, said that they might release a quarantine mixtape. The “Migos Monday” release rollout could very well be the prelude to the mixtape, as it’s a strategy that has worked well for other rappers like Guapdad 4000, whose “Falcon Fridays” singles were combined into a mixtape at the end of their run as well.

Quarantine Mixtape?? Jus To Keep Y’all Straight. Then Culture 3. When All This Is Over! Y’all Fuck Wit That? Cuz We Ready To Drop. ASAP

Original Migo Mixtape!!! Day 1 Shit — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) April 3, 2020

The mixtape would be the first group release since Culture II, which they followed with solo albums from all three members. First Quavo, then Takeoff, then Offset all dropped off their respective solo debuts, then began promising the follow-up to Culture II would drop sometime this year. Hopefully, current events won’t get in the way too much, but at least fans have a reason to look forward to Mondays for a while.

