Miley Cyrus Has Postponed The Rest Of Her U.S. Tour Due To That Allergic Reaction

Due to her recent allergic reaction to antibiotics, Miley Cyrus has postponed the rest of her American tour. Via CNN:
Her representative released a statement Friday indicating that “all remaining U.S. dates on the Miley Cyrus ‘Bangerz’ tour have been postponed.” That means that shows scheduled next week for Philadelphia, at Foxwoods casino in Connecticut, and on Long Island, New York are officially off — at least for now.
The announcement isn’t entirely unexpected: Her representative said Thursday that the entertainer could need a lot more time to recover from the ailment that landed her in a Kansas City hospital last week.
That must be some hell of a reaction to antibiotics . I’m allergic to nickel so I can’t wear many things in my attempt to look like Johnny Depp. I imagine this is just as bad.
In a statement, her camp explained that Cyrus got a sinus infection while in North Carolina, then “was prescribed the antibiotic Cephalexin, which she has now suffered an extreme allergic reaction to.”
“This type of extreme reaction can last from five to 27 days in these types of cases,” the statement said.
“She will remain hospitalized and is under a doctor’s care until we see some improvement in her condition and is asking for your compassion and privacy at this time. Miley is devastated about missing shows and possibly disappointing her fans.”
Cephalexin is typically used for respiratory infections, urinary tract infections, and other related bacterial infections. If having one of those things isn’t bad enough, reacting badly to the medication to make you better is just bad luck. I’m blaming this on Billy Ray’s genetics. Luckily, she has already rescheduled the shows so that fans won’t be disappointed.
All of these fans will now have to wait until August to see Miley hump a car and ride around on a wrecking ball. But hey, at least it’s something to look forward to.
I’m allergic to penicillin, and am also allergic to Cephalexin, which is a synthetic version of penicillin. My allergic reaction is the ‘food poisoning times 10’ version, but that type of reaction can do shit like constrict your blood vessels, hamper your breathing and kill you. It’s actually some serious shit. And for some reason now I’m sympathizing with Miley Cyrus.