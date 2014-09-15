Miley Cyrus Covered Led Zeppelin’s ‘Babe I’m Gonna Leave You’ And People Are Not Happy About It

#Miley Cyrus
Creative Director
09.15.14 38 Comments

If you’re one of those level-headed people who doesn’t have to hate on modern music because it has zero effect on your listening habits — AKA the “Miley Cyrus can do whatever she wants, just keep her out of my Led Zeppelin” camp — I’ve got terrible news.

Miley just dropped a cover of “Babe I’m Gonna Leave You” — the song originally performed by Joan Baez in 1962 and popularized by the de-folked version on Led Zeppelin’s self-titled 1969 debut album. You can listen to Miley’s lo-fi version (which she wrongly titled “Baby, I’m Gonna Leave You”) here:

The comments on the song’s Soundcloud page range from “24 seconds. I made it to 24 seconds.” to “No. Yelling is not singing.”

For comparison’s sake, here are the Zeppelin and Baez versions (Spotify sign-in required):

(H/T: Ultimate Classic Rock, Mashable)

