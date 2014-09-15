Miley Cyrus Covered Led Zeppelin’s ‘Babe I’m Gonna Leave You’ And People Are Not Happy About It

If you’re one of those level-headed people who doesn’t have to hate on modern music because it has zero effect on your listening habits — AKA the “Miley Cyrus can do whatever she wants, just keep her out of my Led Zeppelin” camp — I’ve got terrible news.
Miley just dropped a cover of “Babe I’m Gonna Leave You” — the song originally performed by Joan Baez in 1962 and popularized by the de-folked version on Led Zeppelin’s self-titled 1969 debut album. You can listen to Miley’s lo-fi version (which she wrongly titled “Baby, I’m Gonna Leave You”) here:
The comments on the song’s Soundcloud page range from “24 seconds. I made it to 24 seconds.” to “No. Yelling is not singing.”
For comparison’s sake, here are the Zeppelin and Baez versions (Spotify sign-in required):
God is dead….
Please no. Don’t let this, this thing, ruin what good music we do have left.
explain to me how this ruins anything. at all.
@DEVO It doesn’t ruin anything, this response is a by product of our participation trophy culture that allows adults to behave in a similar fashion as a toddler who sees another baby playing with his toy.
this isn’t good. idk if its the production value or her. that being said I look forward to her cover album sacred cow. including:
iron man, behind blue eyes, runnin with the devil, sweet child o’ mine and many more
Don’t you mean, “her cover album scared cow?”
If you were to buy these hits separately, they’d cost you hundreds of dollars…and many are not available anywhere at any price.
I don’t know… this isn’t.. terrible. I won’t ever listen to it again, but if this turns one tweener onto some Zep they may never have listened to before, maybe the word can will be a better plae.
Decent effort, but @John Chimpo is right. Miley doesn’t have what it takes to take on LZ. Nothing to be ashamed of… not many do.
That’s one of the things that’s most annoying about her- she can actually kinda sing. But she instead emphasizes sticking out her tongue and other stupid shit rather than actually use the talent she’s got.
A few days ago my Dad saw Lady Gaga doing this jazz thing with Tony Bennett and he’s still going on about how shocked he is that Lady Gaga can actually sing.
This why we can’t have nice things…
relax people, LZ stole most of their music without giving due credit
Don’t forget that time Jimmy Paige abducted a 14 year old girl into a “relationship” where he wouldn’t let her leave his house!
“Stole” might be a little excessive of a word. Their first two albums were essentially just cover albums of ol’ blues standards (same with pretty much all other rock bands at the time- beatles included).
Also Jimmy Page’s relationship with that 14 year old is still more acceptable than anything musically Hannah Montana has ever done sooooo…..
P.S: Remember when Hannah Montana got grumpy at Radiohead and vowed to “ruin them”?? Lolz
Seriously? If you think that is what people are mad about then you are missing the point completely.
Excellent troll.
@chewie the wook, if you never pay royalties, then you stole the songs. And congrats on preferring child molestation to pop music!
Hahahaha @knastymike whatever you say buddy! Especially considering Joan Baez didn’t even write the fucking song herself!
Don’t worry though I don’t prefer child molestation (is it really child molestation if the “child” is fourteen years old? Sounds more like regular molestation to me) to pop music though. I, in fact, quite like the pop music.
I prefer making (attempting really) joke-jokes about how Hannah Montana is so horrible and lame that it makes the highly inappropriate relationship between a rock god and a 14 year old acceptable.
wasn’t awesome, wasn’t terrible. I can, however, just move on unlike some people who need to show mock outrage that she dare cover a cover of a folk song.
I personally can’t wait for Justin Bieber’s take on the Stones favorite “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” and .50 Cent’s version of Rush’s “Closer to the Heart.”
I see a Saturday Night Clip coming….
She simply doesnt have the vocal range for this song.
Her voice just is not strong enough.
her mouth upsets me. all the lip, teeth and tongue shit got really old really quick.
Good for her. People who try to uphold the sacred cows like Led Zeppelin need to chill out. You all sound like bitter 15 year olds when you talk about how covers like these “destroy music” or ‘kill god” or whatever. Who cares? Listen to what you want to. Grow up.
She is welcome to try and sing the songs all she wants. Heart has done some amazing Zepp covers over the years. But don’t try to say that she is covering it well. Because she is not.
You are talking a load of poppycock, this cover is absolutely terrible……….. Bitter 15 year olds could offer better critiques than you. I don’t want this flat arsed bimbo or any junky from pop coming in to the world of Rock, they are NOT welcome, especially when they try covering classics.
I can’t fault her for wanting to finally do some good material.
….but can you fault her for destroying it?
No worse than any cover band playing every bar in the world every night.
At least she can hit the high notes. Robert Plant can’t anymore. But she is quite terrible other wise.
Her voice is a lot better than she gets credit for. This sounds like it was recorded on a phone in someones pocket but she’s proved her chops with classic covers again and this isn’t terrible.
Honestly, listening to this just enraged me beyond belief. Sure, Miley has a respectably OK voice though she is a complete flat arsed junky and takes pride in something she can’t even do properly…. Why would ANYONE like her try to come in to our world, I personally find this really insulting not to mention the quality is so bad. Yelling is not singing, what these auto-tuned tools call singing really is nothing like singing at all when a computer does all the work for you like that fucktard Justin Bieber. Honestly, I never want pop-stars invading the world of rock, that would be apocalyptic.
What qualifies as “the world of rock”, though? Is it playing an instrument while you sing? Because Robert Plant just sang with Zep. Is it writing your own songs? Because Jimmy Page stole most of his. Is it being awesome live? Because, while I certainly prefer Zepplin to Miley, she puts on a pretty solid performance on-stage. So….I dunno…let’s hear your thoughts on “the world of rock”. I iz totes curious.
Wow, this is 100% pure garbage. The yelling is awful.
sounds like someone stepped on her tail…toe?…tongue? bitch, please…get the fuck outta here!
She’s got a less annoying voice than Robert Plant, though.
People hate on Miley Cyrus because it’s cool to hate on Miley Cyrus. And that’s it. There is nothing really bad about her cover version. It’s not so bad I had to turn it off, and it’s not so awesome that I’m going to include it in my music collection. Anyone who honestly feels like this is so terrible they can’t finish listening to it don’t know what the fuck they’re talking about when it comes to music.
er…doesn’t know what…
Whatever.
So people are mad that she did a Zeppelin song that was actually a cover of a Joan Biaz song. I’d be a lot more upset if she had gone back in time and ruined it before the others but since the other good versions still exist in tact i’m fine with this.
I hate this, but hopefully it causes some of her fans to go “this is bad, wtf is led zeppelin?….needle drops….OH. Yes, this is much better.”
Puff Daddy opened the door for me, hopefully Miley will open the door for others.