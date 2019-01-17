Getty Image

Last night’s “I Am The Highway” event, a tribute concert in honor of Chris Cornell, brought out a ton of big names, which goes to show how important and influential Cornell and his music were and continue to be. Notably, the show also served as a sort of summation of Cornell’s career, as his three most famous bands all performed. Soundgarden reunited for the first time since Cornell’s death, Audioslave’s set featured Dave Grohl and others, and Temple Of The Dog also played their first show since Cornell’s passing.

All three of those sets had a lot of guests, but it may have been Temple Of The Dog’s performance that had the most musically diverse cast of people sitting in. On the next-to-last song of their set, “Say Hello 2 Heaven,” Miley Cyrus took lead vocal duties. She was also joined by Brendan O’Brien — who produced Cornell’s final release, his 2015 solo album Higher Truth — and Josh Freese — who played drums on Cornell’s debut solo album, 1999’s Euphoria Morning.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Elsewhere in the set, Miguel and Nikka Costa joined the band to perform “Reach Down,” Fiona Apple guested on “All Night Thing,” and Alice In Chains’ William DuVall sang on “Hunted Down.” For Temple Of The Dog’s finale, Chris Stapleton and Brandi Carlile featured on a performance of “Hunger Strike.”

Find Temple Of The Dog’s setlist below, and watch clips from the performance above and below.