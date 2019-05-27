I DIDNT EVEN KNOW IT WAS POSSIBLE FOR ((((MILEY))))) TO SNAP BUT THSE DID AND I LOVE EVERYTHING ABOUT IT #cattitude pic.twitter.com/S4i5Ow5Iv8 — rach (@cevansdodger) May 25, 2019

Miley Cyrus played a set at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in the UK on Saturday, debuting three new songs. The tracks, reportedly titled “Cattitude,” “Dream,” and “Mother’s Daughter,” are expected to be part of the much-hyped project Cyrus is releasing May 31.

Judging from fan-shot videos of the performance, “Cattitude” is a confident rap anthem. Her record Younger Now was a return to her country-pop roots, but Cyrus dabbled in hip-hop on her 2013 record Bangerz. In “Cattitude,” Cyrus leans into her rapper persona and courts controversy. “I love you Nicki, but I listen to Cardi,” she sings, referencing the infamous beef between the two.

🚨 | Video of Miley singing another NEW song “Dream” today at BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend! pic.twitter.com/7KmjP5z5gA — Miley Cyrus Charts (@mileyccharts) May 25, 2019

“Dream” is moody, contemplative, and has more of a rock sound. If you’re looking for pop queen Miley, look no further than “Mother’s Daughter.” Cyrus asserts her independence and strength over an anthemic beat: “Don’t f*ck with my freedom / I came back to get me strong / I’m nasty, I’m evil / Must be something in the water or that I’m my mother’s daughter.”

Following the performance Saturday night, Cyrus shared a teaser video for her She Is Coming project Sunday. (Warning for flashing lights.) Rumors are swirling about the project — some believe it to be an album, some an EP, and there are purportedly some cool collaborations — but Cyrus is staying mum except for a release date, which is May 31. In the meantime, watch fan-shot videos of Cyrus at Radio 1’s Big Weekend above.