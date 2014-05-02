Miley Cyrus’s Topless Bondage-Themed Artsy-Fartsy Music Video Will Make You Say ‘Wut?’

#Miley Cyrus
05.02.14 4 years ago 4 Comments

Miley Cyrus teamed up with Quentin Jones to produce this seizure-inducing, near impossible to screengrab short “film” for her single “Tongue-Tied,” which features Miley in an array of bondage gear wearing almost nothing but a thong and tape over her nipples while smearing blank paint all over herself. You guys just don’t understand Miley’s art, OK?

The description on the YouTube page reads:

As part of Cyrus’ current Bangerz tour is a two-minute video directed by mixed-media artist and filmmaker Quentin Jones, whose signature soignée graphics and splashes of paint transform a pornoriffic-almost-parody into artsploitation. Stripping the color from our heroine’s cartoonish persona, Jones goes in on popular symbols of sex: the fishnets; the beauty mark made darker like Marilyn’s; the black collar fit for a ‘Bunny. To Miley, as to a little kid, even the most dangerous object is a toy. And like a kid’s, her near-nudity is hardly erotic. She’s just happier naked. Her poses are jokes, even that infamous tongue—stuck out—remains firmly in cheek. She holds up the cardboard cut-out and winks. Get it? She’s playing with herself.

Well that’s an awfully pretentious, long-winded, rambley way of saying “just being Miley!” I’d also leave it to the many, many visitors who got here by searching “Miley Cyrus topless” to decide what is or isn’t “erotic.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Miley Cyrus
TAGSi'm just being mileyMiley Cyrusquentin jones

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP