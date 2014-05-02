Miley Cyrus’s Topless Bondage-Themed Artsy-Fartsy Music Video Will Make You Say ‘Wut?’

Miley Cyrus teamed up with Quentin Jones to produce this seizure-inducing, near impossible to screengrab short “film” for her single “Tongue-Tied,” which features Miley in an array of bondage gear wearing almost nothing but a thong and tape over her nipples while smearing blank paint all over herself. You guys just don’t understand Miley’s art, OK?

The description on the YouTube page reads:

As part of Cyrus’ current Bangerz tour is a two-minute video directed by mixed-media artist and filmmaker Quentin Jones, whose signature soignée graphics and splashes of paint transform a pornoriffic-almost-parody into artsploitation. Stripping the color from our heroine’s cartoonish persona, Jones goes in on popular symbols of sex: the fishnets; the beauty mark made darker like Marilyn’s; the black collar fit for a ‘Bunny. To Miley, as to a little kid, even the most dangerous object is a toy. And like a kid’s, her near-nudity is hardly erotic. She’s just happier naked. Her poses are jokes, even that infamous tongue—stuck out—remains firmly in cheek. She holds up the cardboard cut-out and winks. Get it? She’s playing with herself.

Well that’s an awfully pretentious, long-winded, rambley way of saying “just being Miley!” I’d also leave it to the many, many visitors who got here by searching “Miley Cyrus topless” to decide what is or isn’t “erotic.”