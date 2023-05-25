Lil Durk’s New Album ‘Almost Healed’: Here’s Everything We Know So Far

Lil Durk has been generous lately. The Chicago rapper’s Neighborhood Heroes HBCU College & Career Readiness Cohort Program donated $100,000 scholarships to two Howard University students, and Lil Durk added another $250,000 to Howard’s GRACE Grant program for financial aid.
He also met with Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson to discuss his foundation and how they could work together to help the city’s youth. Some people claimed Lil Durk only met with Johnson as album promotion, but he firmly denied that. “Stop saying my name on all negativity I’m smarter then [sic] that post what we doing for these kids [trophy emoji, globe emoji] – the voice,” he tweeted on May 8.
An album is coming from Lil Durk this week, though. Almost Healed will arrive over a year after March 2022’s 7220, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and almost exactly two years after his joint album with Lil Baby, The Voice Of The Heroes.
Below is everything we know about Almost Healed so far.
Release Date
Almost Healed is out 5/26 via Alamo Records/Sony.
Tracklist
1. “Therapy Session” Feat. Alicia Keys
2. “Pelle Coat”
3. “All My Life” Feat. J. Cole
4. “Never Again”
5. “Put Em On Ice”
6. “Big Dawg” Feat. Chief Wuk
7. “Never Imagined” Feat. Future
8. “Sad Songs”
9. “Before Fajr”
10. “War Bout It” Feat. 21 Savage
11. “You Got Em”
12. “Grandson” Feat. Kodak Black
13. “300 Urus”
14. “Same Side” Feat. Rob49
15. “B4L”
16. “At This Point We Stuck”
17. “Cross the Globe” Feat. Juice WRLD
18. “Dru Hill”
19. “Belt 2 Ass”
20. “Stand By Me” Feat. Morgan Wallen
21. “Moment Of Truth”
Features
Lil Durk shared the tracklist earlier this week, revealing a posthumous Juice WRLD feature. The other featured artists are 21 Savage, Alicia Keys, Chief Wuk, Future, Kodak Black, J. Cole, Morgan Wallen, and Rob49.
Artwork
Singles
The lead single, “All My Life” featuring J. Cole, dropped on May 12 alongside a video directed by Steve Cannon.
The album’s opener, “Therapy Session” featuring Alicia Keys and “Pelle Coat” have been released as well, with the six-minute “Therapy Session/Pelle Coat” video (another Cannon-directed product) arriving on the eve of Almost Healed. “Therapy Session” solely features Keys speaking to Lil Durk, asking him about past traumas and encouraging him to express his “vulnerabilities and emotions.”
“Today is May 26,” she says, her voice echoing to Lil Durk as he sits alone in a dark room. “Remember that you don’t have to go through this alone. I’m here to listen. You have the voice in this room. I wanna hear from Durk Banks.” The video then cuts to “Pelle Coat.”
Tour
Lil Durk will be accompanied by Kodak Black and NLE Choppa on his Sorry For The Drought Tour. The North American trek is scheduled to begin in Tampa, Florida on July 28 and stretch until September 7 in Phoenix, Arizona. See all of the dates below.
Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.