Lil Durk’s New Album ‘Almost Healed’: Here’s Everything We Know So Far

Lil Durk has been generous lately. The Chicago rapper’s Neighborhood Heroes HBCU College & Career Readiness Cohort Program donated $100,000 scholarships to two Howard University students, and Lil Durk added another $250,000 to Howard’s GRACE Grant program for financial aid.

He also met with Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson to discuss his foundation and how they could work together to help the city’s youth. Some people claimed Lil Durk only met with Johnson as album promotion, but he firmly denied that. “Stop saying my name on all negativity I’m smarter then [sic] that post what we doing for these kids [trophy emoji, globe emoji] – the voice,” he tweeted on May 8.

An album is coming from Lil Durk this week, though. Almost Healed will arrive over a year after March 2022’s 7220, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and almost exactly two years after his joint album with Lil Baby, The Voice Of The Heroes.

Below is everything we know about Almost Healed so far.